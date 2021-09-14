Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh Congress workers join AAP
Congress workers joining the AAP in the presence of senior party leaders in Chandigarh on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Chandigarh Congress workers join AAP

The leaders who joined the AAP included Chandigarh Pradesh Congress state secretary Yadvinder Mehta and Congress’ social media cell’s district president Ujjval Bhasin
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 12:47 AM IST

A number of Chandigarh Congress workers joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday.

The leaders who joined the AAP included Chandigarh Pradesh Congress state secretary Yadvinder Mehta, Congress’ social media cell’s district president Ujjval Bhasin, executive member Bharat Bhushan Arora, former president of Chandigarh Mahila Congress Anita Sharma, Youth Congress president from ward number 17 Manandeep Bhardwaj and leaders Kamlesh Chaudhary and Roselyn Kaur.

Welcoming the Congress leaders into the party fold, senior AAP leader Jarnail Singh said, “The Chandigarh team is working efficiently and getting strengthened day by day ahead of the MC elections. It will fight the elections and emerge as a strong and organised team.”

