Chandigarh Golf League: Royals upset 2-time champs Captain’s 18

Moksha Royals stunned two-time champions Captain’s 18 with a 4-3 victory on Day 5 of the GB Realty Chandigarh Golf League 2026, being played at The Chandigarh Golf Club. The match also saw Padamjit Sandhu of the Captain’s hit a hole-in-one on the 14th to provide the highlight of the day. Vivek Krishan of the Chiefs in action during the Chandigarh Golf League at Golf Club on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

In other matches, Chandigarh Gladiators beat TAC Eagles 5-2, Hunting Hawks defeated Chiefs by the same margin, while Swinging Samurai and Tee Birds played out a 3.5-3.5 draw.

The Royals secured their victory by winning both singles matches. Uday Talwar defeated Kanwal Bajwa 2-up, while Virain Khosla registered a 3 & 2 win. Veneet Mohan and Rohit Mittal added a 2 & 1 victory in the pairs, while captain Rajiv Modgill and Sachin Bansal won 5 & 4 to help the Royals seal the tie.

Captain’s 18 fought back through their pairs, with Pukhraj Singh Brar and YS Bains recording a 8 & 6 win, while Bani Rai and Daljeet Singh Brar added a 2 & 1 victory. Sandhu and Saurabh Nagpal also won 6 & 4, with Sandhu’s ace on the 14th providing a memorable finish. However, the Captain’s fell short as the Royals registered their first win of the campaign after an opening draw against GB Legends.

Gladiators put on a thrilling show

Chandigarh Gladiators bounced back from their opening defeat to beat TAC Eagles 5-2. The singles were shared, with Udaybir Singh winning 4 & 2 for the Eagles, and Gladiators captain Rahul Sehgal replying with a 3 & 1 victory. The Gladiators then dominated the pairs, winning four of the five matches. Ashray Gakhar and Jasbir Singh produced a strong comeback, winning the final four holes to secure a 1-up victory.

Hawks’ winning streak continues

Hunting Hawks continued their winning run with a 5-2 victory over Chiefs. Arav Singh Dagar won his singles 3 & 2, while Darvesh Kumar edged Krishna Kaila 1 Up. The Hawks then claimed four pairs points, with Rohit Singh Dagar and Kulwaran Singh winning 4 & 3 and Vinay S Bhan’s pairing registering a 5 & 3 victory.

Draw of the day

Swinging Samurai and Tee Birds shared the points after an evenly contested encounter. The Samurai won three pairs matches, including a 7 & 6 victory for SK Sharma and Arun Gupta, while Tee Birds also secured three pairs wins. A half in the singles left both teams level at 3.5 points.