Chandigarh: Green crackers reduce emissions but not completely harmless, says experts

If you think you will be doing your bit for the environment by opting for green crackers instead of the conventional ones, here’s a reality check for you. Green crackers are not as green as its sellers claim it to be. Sure, green crackers can reduce particulate matter emissions by at least 30% compared with conventional firecrackers, but they are not pollution-free, say environmentalists and public health experts while advising residents to limit its use. Green crackers are manufactured using modified formulations that eliminate the banned substances to minimise emissions. (HT File)

How green crackers differ from regular ones

Dr Sonu Goyal, professor, department of community medicine and school of public health, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), explained that conventional firecrackers contain toxic metals and compounds such as barium, lead and strontium, along with chemicals including potassium nitrate and sulphur.

“When these burn, particulate matter and gaseous pollutants are released into the atmosphere. Particulate matter comprises microscopic solid particles that remain suspended in the air. PM2.5, particles measuring 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter, is nearly 30 times thinner than a human hair. These fine particles can penetrate deep into the lungs, with some components entering the bloodstream and contributing to respiratory and cardiovascular problems,” she explained. Children, older adults and people suffering from lung and heart diseases may experience discomfort due to it, Dr Goyal added.

Green crackers on the other hand are manufactured using modified formulations that eliminate the banned substances to minimise emissions. Under CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI)’s emission-reduction criteria, green crackers must achieve at least a 30% reduction in particulate matter emissions compared with conventional crackers of the same category. These must also achieve at least a 20% reduction in particulate matter emissions along with a minimum 10% reduction in gaseous emissions, she said. “But green crackers should not be considered completely harmless. While they are designed to reduce emissions, they still produce smoke and release pollutants into the atmosphere,” said Dr Goyal.

Suman Mor, professor, department of environment studies, Panjab University, said that as green crackers, like conventional firecrackers, continue to release particulate matter and gaseous pollutants, the air quality may continue to deteriorate. Fine particles can be inhaled, while certain metal-containing pollutants may settle on soil and vegetation, contaminating the environment and entering the food chain.

“Diwali is a festival of light and is best celebrated by lighting diyas,” she said.