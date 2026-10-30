Chandigarh Labour Welfare Board doubles widow, disability pensions to ₹2,000

The Chandigarh Labour Welfare Board (CLWB) has doubled monthly pensions for eligible widows and persons with disabilities from ₹1,000 to ₹2,000, besides approving enhanced maternity assistance and new educational benefits for workers and their families. The decisions were taken at the board’s ninth meeting, chaired by secretary labour, Anuradha S Chagati, on Thursday. (HT File)

The decisions were taken at the board’s ninth meeting, chaired by secretary labour, Anuradha S Chagati, on Thursday.

Under the Maternity Benefit Scheme, women employees will receive ₹21,000 towards wage compensation and nutritional requirements, along with a ₹10,000 fixed deposit in the newborn child’s name.

The board also expanded the Kanyadaan Scheme to include financial assistance for the marriage of unmarried female employees themselves, extending the scheme’s coverage.

To promote education among workers, the board approved extending scholarship benefits to employees pursuing studies through self-study. It also introduced a Digital Education Scheme, offering eligible beneficiaries ₹25,000 to purchase a laptop or another prescribed digital learning device. The benefit will be available once in a lifetime, subject to eligibility conditions.

The measures aim to strengthen social security, support women employees and widen access to education and digital learning.

Labour commissioner-cum-welfare commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav and assistant labour commissioner-cum-board secretary Akash Mittal attended the meeting.

The approved benefits will be implemented according to the applicable scheme guidelines and eligibility criteria.