Chandigarh man cheats doctor of her car

A resident of Sector 32 was booked for cheating a doctor of her car. The accused has been identified as Tushar Sharma. In her complaint, Dr Anuradha, a resident of Sector 2, Chandigarh, alleged that she had posted an advertisement on an online portal to sell her car .

She said Tushar showed interest in purchasing the vehicle. He came to her house and took the car after paying her with a cheque, which got dishonoured.

A cheating case has been registered at Sector 3 police station.

Mumbai firm booked for cheating HC

A Mumbai-based company has been booked for supplying counterfeit toner cartridges to Punjab and Haryana high court. The complaint was filed by Deepak Singh, joint registrar of the HC.

He told police that the firm, Fountain Stationers, had delivered counterfeit Hewlett Packard toner cartridges , after which the printers at the court starting malfunctioning.

The high court officials contacted HP representatives, who confirmed the cartridges are not original.

Chandigarh man duped on ₹1.67 lakh

A Mohali man was arrested for cheating a Chandigarh resident of ₹1.67 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. The accused has been identified as Saurabh Sharma, a resident of Sector 122, Mohali. Based on the complaint of one Brij Kishore of Sector 29, Chandigarh, a cheating case had been registered on Saturday. The accused will be produced before a court on Monday.