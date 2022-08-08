Chandigarh man cheats doctor of her car
A resident of Sector 32 was booked for cheating a doctor of her car. The accused has been identified as Tushar Sharma. In her complaint, Dr Anuradha, a resident of Sector 2, Chandigarh, alleged that she had posted an advertisement on an online portal to sell her car .
She said Tushar showed interest in purchasing the vehicle. He came to her house and took the car after paying her with a cheque, which got dishonoured.
A cheating case has been registered at Sector 3 police station.
Mumbai firm booked for cheating HC
A Mumbai-based company has been booked for supplying counterfeit toner cartridges to Punjab and Haryana high court. The complaint was filed by Deepak Singh, joint registrar of the HC.
He told police that the firm, Fountain Stationers, had delivered counterfeit Hewlett Packard toner cartridges , after which the printers at the court starting malfunctioning.
The high court officials contacted HP representatives, who confirmed the cartridges are not original.
Chandigarh man duped on ₹1.67 lakh
A Mohali man was arrested for cheating a Chandigarh resident of ₹1.67 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. The accused has been identified as Saurabh Sharma, a resident of Sector 122, Mohali. Based on the complaint of one Brij Kishore of Sector 29, Chandigarh, a cheating case had been registered on Saturday. The accused will be produced before a court on Monday.
-
Taxman from Punjab on green mission; grows urban forests, vertical gardens
Additional commissioner of income tax Rohit Mehra, currently posted in Amritsar, has planted 12 lakh trees and plants, grown 700 vertical gardens and 250 urban forests at places like Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Sangrur, Gurdaspur, Mohali in Punjab, Delhi, Jammu, Surat, and Baroda in the past five years. The Mehra family was living in Ludhiana at that time. “We can remain healthy only if we have a clean environment around us,” Amritsar born Mehra said.
-
Booster shots cross one crore mark in U.P.
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh crossed the one-crore mark in administering precaution doses on Sunday, when a mega Covid vaccination drive was conducted. According to the data from the Cowin portal, the number of booster shot beneficiaries in the state was over 1.09 crore by 5.30 pm on Sunday. They included 392147 beneficiaries in Lucknow. Over 30,000 precaution doses were administered in the state capital. Uttar Pradesh had started administering booster shots (precaution doses) from January 10.
-
Did not release list of ‘illegal colonisers’ in Ayodhya: ADA
The two-page list, purportedly carrying the signature of ADA lekhpal Ajay Bharti, mentions 40 areas in Ayodhya where illegal colonies have allegedly mushroomed. Ayodhya MLA Ved Prakash Gupta, former Milkipur MLA Gorakhnath Baba and city mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay are among those named.
-
₹6-lakh drug money recovered from Faridkot assistant jail suptd’s house
Faridkot : Police on Sunday recovered ₹6 lakh drug money at the instance of assistant superintendent of Faridkot Modern Jail, who was arrested with heroin on the jail premises on Saturday. On Saturday, assistant superintendent of the jail, Binny Taank, was caught with eight packets, containing 78gm of heroin, hidden amid papers in a file in his hand. He also allegedly manhandled the wardens, who caught him and attempted to flee but was apprehended.
-
PU proposes by-election for vacant senate seat
Panjab University has proposed a by-election for a seat in the senate which is currently vacant. One Tarun Ghai had been elected from the constituency of teachers of affiliated colleges in August last year. However, vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar declared him ineligible in November. In July, the office of Vice-President of India, who is the PU chancellor, had written to the varsity regarding filling the vacant seat.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics