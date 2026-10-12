Chandigarh: Realtors booked for ₹20 crore land fraud

The economic offences wing (EOW) of UT police has registered a case against directors and partners of multiple real-estate firms for allegedly conspiring to fabricate backdated agreements and records to stake claim over developed land worth around ₹20 crore. The complaint was filed by Vikas Deep Jain of Sonepat, authorised representative of SPG Realty Mart LLP. (HT File)

The complaint was filed by Vikas Deep Jain of Sonepat, authorised representative of SPG Realty Mart LLP. It names Tushar Aggarwal and Lovkesh, directors of Pearl Real Estate Brokerage Pvt Ltd, and Diwaker Bansal and Ritesh Sehgal, directors of Queenstown Infra Projects LLP, along with other employees of these firms and Ambika Realcon Pvt Ltd.

The complainant alleged that Bansal and Sehgal had induced a promoter in his firm, Pavel Garg, to join the Queenstown project as a designated partner with a 35% share, following which a development agreement was executed in April 2022.

Jain further stated that his firm, SPG Realty, owns and possesses around seven acres in Bhagatmajra village of Kharar tehsil, falling within the New Chandigarh master plan area.

The dispute arose after Pearl Real Estate Brokerage allegedly issued a legal notice in November 2024 claiming 500 square yards of developed land per acre, with the total claim estimated at around ₹20 crore. SPG Realty denied executing any agreement with Pearl and alleged that the claim was based on an agreement dated December 13, 2021.

Backdated documents

The complainant alleged that the disputed documents were fabricated and backdated. According to information obtained under the Right to Information Act, a stamp paper allegedly used for an agreement dated January 7, 2021, was issued by the treasury office only on August 27, 2021. The police inquiry revealed that two ₹50 non-judicial stamp papers allegedly used in the disputed documents had been issued on August 27, 2021.

The police inquiry further noted that the disputed agreements were not mentioned in earlier board resolutions shared with the complainant in March 2022. The alleged agreement to share developed land surfaced during legal proceedings only in May 2025. The inquiry also found that entries relating to Pearl Real Estate had appeared in Queenstown’s minute book.

After finding alleged backdating of the January 7, 2021, agreement, police registered a case stating that the conduct of the accused indicated dishonest and mala fide intent.

The case has been registered under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 471 (using a forged document as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused are yet to be arrested.