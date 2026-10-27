Chandigarh: Tricity reports two suicide cases in 24 hours

Two suicide cases were witnessed in the Tricity in 24 hours. In the first case, a man consumed poison and ended his life at the District Courts Complex in Sector 43 on Monday. While the courts were closed on Monday, the victim worked in Yadav Canteen on the third floor of the complex. The 57-year-old allegedly consumed poison at the premises itself. He fainted at the canteen and was rushed to Government medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Sector-32, but he died during the treatment. The 57-year-old allegedly consumed poison at the premises itself. (HT File)

The victim had allegedly blamed an advocate for taking the extreme step. His son has submitted a complaint to the police alleging that they had a dispute after one of the helpers delivered tea to the advocate’s chamber. The victim had gone to resolve the matter but alleged that the advocate used abusive language against him.

While the station house officer (SHO) of Sector-36 police station said that he is yet to see the complaint, inquest proceedings were initiated at the police station.

Electrician dies by suicide in Mohali’s village

In the second case, a 35-year-old electrician allegedly died by suicide at his home in Lakhnaur village, Mohali, on Sunday evening when he was alone, the police said.The man lived with his wife and son. According to the available information, neighbours discovered him at home and alerted his wife.

The body was taken to the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali, for a post-mortem examination. The examination is scheduled for Tuesday, and the body has not yet been handed over to the family.