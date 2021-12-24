Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh woman loses 3.6 lakh in online fraud
chandigarh news

Chandigarh woman loses 3.6 lakh in online fraud

In her complaint, Meenakshi, a resident of New Indira Colony, Manimajra, Chandigarh, said she received text messages on her mobile phone, promising lucrative returns on investment
The complainant made UPI payments worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.6 lakh between July 25 and 31, but never received the returns promised. (HT)
The complainant made UPI payments worth 3.6 lakh between July 25 and 31, but never received the returns promised. (HT)
Published on Dec 24, 2021 04:10 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Eyeing higher returns, a Manimajra resident lost 3.6 lakh to fraudsters.

In her complaint, Meenakshi, a resident of New Indira Colony, Manimajra, Chandigarh, said she received text messages on her mobile phone, promising lucrative returns on investment.

Later, an unknown person also called her, giving details about the scheme. The caller had asked her to invest money in an online company named “fun-earn.com”.

Therefore, she made UPI payments worth 3.6 lakh between July 25 and July 31. However, after receiving the payments, the caller became unreachable and she could not contact the company either.

Realising the fraud, she contacted the police, who have registered a case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the IT Park police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 24, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out