Chandigarh: 3 more held by cyber police in ₹2 crore fraud

The cyber crime police have arrested three more accused in a ₹2 crore WhatsApp impersonation fraud (Boss Scam) targeting a company through impersonation call for fraudulent transferring of funds from company’s account. Earlier on August 17, two others including Dinesh Bhati alias Arvind Chaudhary and Kuldeep alias Bantoo Singh were arrested with the beneficiary account/company used in the fraudulent transaction. (HT File)

The FIR was registered on April 17 this year on the complaint of a resident of Shivalik Enclave, Chandigarh, regarding a cyber fraud committed against his company through a WhatsApp-based impersonation fraud.

The fraudster contacted the company’s account officer through WhatsApp, impersonating the managing director (MD) of the company. The accused used the MD’s profile photograph and instructed the account officer to transfer the said amount to a specified bank account maintained in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The accused arrested include Ankit Kumar for allegedly providing his bank account through Ujjwal and Nitesh to fraudsters for receiving a cheated amount of ₹3 lakh, and he withdrew the complete amount via cheque and handed it over to fraudsters in exchange for commission, Ujjawal Tyagi who allegedly facilitated Ankit’s account through Nitesh to fraudsters for receiving a cheated amount. Earlier he even provided his own bank account to fraudsters for receiving cheated amounts from some other cyber incident and withdrew and handed over the amount to the fraudsters in exchange for commission.

The third accused, Nitesh, allegedly obtained an account from Ankit through Ujjawal and provided it to fraudsters. He also coordinated communication between Ankit and the fraudsters. Earlier he also provided his own bank account for receiving cheated amounts from some other cyber incident and withdrew and handed over the amount to the fraudsters in exchange for commission.

Earlier on August 17, two others including Dinesh Bhati alias Arvind Chaudhary and Kuldeep alias Bantoo Singh were arrested with the beneficiary account/company used in the fraudulent transaction.

The investigation is presently focused on establishing the complete money trail, identifying the ultimate beneficiaries and tracing the remaining layers of accounts used in the fraudulent transactions. The police are also examining the digital evidence, bank records and communication details to identify additional members of the network.