 Congress candidates from Punjab, Haryana to be decided at central poll panel meet - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Congress candidates from Punjab, Haryana to be decided at central poll panel meet

ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
Apr 13, 2024 08:58 AM IST

The central election committee, chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, is likely to meet at 4 pm on Saturday. Sources said the meeting will discuss the candidates and decide on them soon after the screening committees of Punjab, Haryana and Bihar held separate meetings and recommended the list of candidates for the states for the Lok Sabha polls.

Top Congress leaders will discuss and decide on the party candidates from Punjab and Haryana, besides Bihar and Delhi, at a meeting of the central election committee to be held on Saturday evening.

Top Congress leaders will discuss and decide on the party candidates from Punjab and Haryana, besides Bihar and Delhi, at a meeting of the central election committee to be held on Saturday evening. (HT File)
Top Congress leaders will discuss and decide on the party candidates from Punjab and Haryana, besides Bihar and Delhi, at a meeting of the central election committee to be held on Saturday evening. (HT File)

The central election committee, chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, is likely to meet at 4 pm on Saturday. Sources said the meeting will discuss the candidates and decide on them soon after the screening committees of Punjab, Haryana and Bihar held separate meetings and recommended the list of candidates for the states for the Lok Sabha polls.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

AICC in-charge for Haryana and Delhi, Deepak Babaria, said after the screening committee for Haryana that their discussions are over and the candidates on all nine Lok Sabha seats were discussed. He said the list of recommended candidates will be sent to the central election committee (CEC) now and the candidates will be made public by tomorrow. He added that on the majority seats, single names of candidates have been recommended.

Babaria said while the name of Kumari Selja is there for consideration, former chief minister Bhupendra Singh Hooda will not contest the Lok Sabha polls and will lead the party in the state. However, his son Deepinder Singh Hooda will contest.

“It will be a balanced list, which will represent all sections including women and youth. As the Congress party works with inclusiveness, the party’s list will be all inclusive and we feel that we will win all the 10 seats,” he told reporters after the meeting.

“The proposed list recommended by the screening committee has been prepared with single names and in all probability all the seats will be taken up before the central election committee which will meet on Saturday evening,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Congress candidates from Punjab, Haryana to be decided at central poll panel meet
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On