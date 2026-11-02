Congress opposing SIR to protect ineligible voters: Assam CM

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a sharp attack on the Congress party over its opposition to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls while accusing the party of supporting “ineligible” voters. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, with Himachal BJP leaders during the ‘padyatra’ in Shimla on Sunday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Addressing a rally in Shimla after Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ‘save democracy, remove anarchy’ padyatra on Sunday, Sarma said, “The opposition of the SIR is not merely about the revision of voter lists, rather, it is an attempt to reinstate the ideology of Babar and Aurangzeb. Those who supported the Babri Masjid are seeking to advance such a political agenda by leveling allegations of vote theft.”

Defending SIR, the Assam CM said, “Maintaining accurate voter lists was essential for protecting the integrity of Indian democracy.”

He went on to challenge Congress leader Rahul Gandhi “to declare that he would not contest an election as long as Gyanesh Kumar remained the chief election commissioner if he genuinely believed that the electoral process was compromised. Rahul Gandhi had repeatedly alleged electoral irregularities but had failed to substantiate his claims.”

Sarma accused Congress of spreading confusion about the revision exercise and alleged that its opposition was politically motivated. “We steal hearts of people, not votes,” said Sarma, adding that every eligible Indian citizen must retain the right to vote, while ineligible entries should be identified and addressed strictly in accordance with the law.

‘Sukhu won through EVMs, why is he protesting?’

Taking direct aim at Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Sarma questioned why Congress leaders were protesting against electronic voting machines (EVMs) when the same electoral system had brought their government to power in Himachal Pradesh.

“If Congress does not trust EVMs, Sukhu must explain why he continues to occupy the CM’s chair on the basis of a mandate obtained through those very machines,” Sarma said.

‘Congress’ exit certain in Himachal’

As Himachal Pradesh goes for election in 2027, Sarma said that Congress government’s days in Himachal Pradesh were numbered and expressed confidence that the BJP would form the next government with a decisive majority in the 2027 assembly elections.

Comparing the performance of the BJP government in Assam with the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, Sarma said “In Assam, we promised one lakh jobs and delivered more than 1.07 lakh. Congress promised five lakh jobs in Himachal Pradesh. Sukhu must tell the people how many young people have actually received employment.”

Sukhu should resign first before protesting against EC: Jai Ram

Addressing a public meeting at Chaura Maidan following the BJP’s payatra on Sunday, former Himachal CM and Leader of the Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur, hit out at Sukhu over his participation in the Delhi protest.

“Even Sukhu has taken a group of people to protest, claiming that votes are being stolen. It is incomprehensible how he can make such an assertion. Sukhu himself came to power by stealing votes—securing a mandate through deceptive guarantees —and yet, today, he is protesting against the very Election Commission that oversaw the process. He ought to resign from his position before engaging in such actions”.

Congress trying to discredit constitutional institutions: Shimla MP

BJP MP from Shimla Suresh Kashyap said the Congress was attempting to undermine democratic institutions by raising the issue of alleged “vote theft”. Former Union minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur said the Congress had repeatedly raised allegations of electoral irregularities after losing elections and accused the Opposition of attempting to create an atmosphere of distrust in democratic institutions.

BJP’s padayatra a failed attempt to divert public attention: Congress

However, the state Congress has termed BJP’s padayatra a failed attempt to divert public attention from the issue of “vote theft.”

State general secretary (organisation) Vinod Zinta lashed out at the BJP, stating that the party’s countdown has begun nationwide. He asserted that the nation will never forgive the BJP for the grave sin—committed in collusion with Gyanesh Kumar—of disenfranchising 13 crore voters.

Reacting to the BJP’s padyatra, Zinta said that the BJP has always built its politics on lies. He added that the country will no longer tolerate the party’s series of egregious transgressions: manipulating public sentiment, siphoning off donations meant for the Ram Mandir, stealing votes (undermining democracy), and tampering with the Constitution.

BJP can no longer suppress the nation’s voice: Vinay

State Congress president Vinay Kumar, speaking during the “save the vote, save the nation” rally organised by the INDIA bloc at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan, described the event as the beginning of a mass movement to protect democracy against the BJP-led central government.

He said that the BJP can no longer suppress the nation’s voice, which is rising to defend democracy and the Constitution. Speaking informally to journalists before departing for the rally venue, Vinay Kumar said that the massive turnout from Himachal Pradesh at the INDIA alliance’s rally serves as a strong, unified voice against the “vote theft”.