'Constitutional responsibility': Punjab governor after Mann skips official event

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday criticised chief minister Bhagwant Mann after the latter skipped the civic reception in honour of President Droupadi Murmu and said “priority should be given to constitutional responsibility".

Commenting on the chief minister's absence, the governor said Mann had accepted the invitation while speaking to him, but did not turn up for the function. The civic reception was hosted to welcome the president on her maiden Chandigarh visit, who was present in the state as the Indian Air Force marked its 90th-anniversary celebrations.

“No matter how much work you have, priority should be given to constitutional responsibility,” Purohit said at the event.

Mann or the AAP is yet to respond to the governor's comments.

The governor's comments came after a recent face-off between him and the ruling AAP government in the state over the convening of the assembly session. Mann had said that in 75 years, no president or governor has ever asked for the list of legislative business before calling a session. The AAP government in Punjab had sought the session to bring the confidence motion, days after it accused the BJP of carrying out ‘Operation Lotus’ to try and topple its government by bribing its MLAs.