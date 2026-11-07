Constructed year ago, Ludhiana’s ward 66 road caves in

A portion of a recently recarpeted road caved in at Chuharpur Road in the Durga Puri area of ward 66, leaving a brick-laden tractor-trolley stuck on Saturday. Local residents have raised questions over the quality of road construction and civic authorities’ negligence. The rear wheel of the trolley carrying bricks got trapped in the sunken portion, while several bricks spilled onto the road. (HT)

The incident occurred on a 22-foot-wide road where a portion of the road surface suddenly gave way, creating a pit approximately 2.5 to 3 feet deep. The rear wheel of the trolley carrying bricks got trapped in the sunken portion, while several bricks spilled onto the road.

The road was constructed around a year ago, according to local Congress leader Rajiv Guglani, who is associated with the North constituency and has his office near the spot. He alleged that the incident reflected negligence on the part of the civic body. He said he got the damaged portion temporarily filled, a temporary repair that was arranged on an immediate basis, with permanent work expected to be carried out within the next two to three days.

Guglani said the higher authorities had been informed about the road cave-in. He also alleged that the councillor was not being allowed to carry out development work.

Varsha, a resident of the area, said, “It is concerning. The authorities should ensure that the damaged portion is properly repaired so that people do not face such problems again.”

A shopkeeper, Jatinder Kumar Sharma, said, “This is a busy road. Such incidents create problems for shopkeepers as well as commuters. People have to remain cautious while passing through this stretch.”

When contacted, area councillor Rohit Sikka said a pipe leakage beneath the road might have weakened the soil, causing the cave-in. He also said that the tractor-trolley was overloaded, which may have added pressure to the weakened road surface and led to its collapse.

When contacted, MC zonal commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon said he was yet to receive information about the incident. MC executive engineer (XEN) Sanjiv Sharma said he would look into the matter.