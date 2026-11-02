Couple found hanging at rented house in Ludhiana

A 21-year-old man and his 20-year-old wife, both working as labourers, were found hanging from a ceiling fan at their rented accommodation in Partap Singh Wala on Sunday morning. The couple had married six months ago, according to the investigating officer. Labourer couple from Madhya Pradesh and Bihar had been living in Partap Singh Wala. (HT)

The deaths came to light after the village sarpanch alerted the police that the couple was neither responding to phone calls nor opening the door of their house. A team from the PAU police station reached the spot and broke open the door, where they found both dead.

Sub-inspector Manpreet Singh, the investigating officer, said, “The man was a native of Madhya Pradesh, while his wife hailed from Bihar. The two had a love marriage in March 2026 and had been living together in a rented house in the area. Preliminary findings suggested that the couple had died by suicide following a pact. However, the circumstances that prompted them to take the extreme step remain unclear.”

“The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination at the civil hospital here. We are examining the couple’s mobile phone records and contacting their families to ascertain whether a domestic dispute or any other circumstances preceded their deaths. Further action will be taken after the couple’s relatives arrive and are awaiting the post-mortem reports. A probe is underway.”