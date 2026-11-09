Couple mowed down by SUV in Una village; driver booked for murder

Dharamshala: A couple was killed after an SUV allegedly mowed them down at Badauli village of Una district late on Sunday night, police said on Monday. Based on a complaint by the victim’s father, police found that the accused had allegedly rammed his Thar into the couple at Badauli village of Una district on Sunday night. The accused also sustained injuries and is hospitalised in Chandigarh.

A murder case was registered against the accused, Jarnail Singh, under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Una superintendent of police (SP) Rakesh Singh said Sadar police received information late at night that Onkar Singh and his wife had been rushed to the Regional Hospital (RH) at Una with serious injuries. Both were declared dead on arrival.

The SP said some juveniles had also been named in the FIR and legal action against them was being initiated in accordance with the Juvenile Justice Act.

Based on a complaint by Onkar Singh’s father, police found that Jarnail Singh had allegedly rammed his Thar into the couple. The accused, who also sustained injuries, was initially admitted to RH, Una, and later referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

Preliminary investigations point to past disputes between the two parties, though police are probing the immediate trigger. An FSL team inspected the crime scene, while senior police officials, including the SP, ASP, and Sadar SHO, visited the spot.

Following a commotion at the hospital by the victims’ relatives, police were deployed to maintain law and order.

Investigation is underway.