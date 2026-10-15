Cross-border smuggling module busted in Pathankot, 2 held with 7.8kg heroin

Police busted a cross-border heroin smuggling module with the arrest of two operatives, including a woman, and seized 7.8kg of heroin in a coordinated two-stage operation, said director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Wednesday. The arrested operatives have been identified as Gurpanth of Vadala village in Amritsar rural and his associate Harmanjeet Kaur of Dhianpur, Gurdaspur district. (HT)

The arrested operatives have been identified as Gurpanth of Vadala village in Amritsar rural and his associate Harmanjeet Kaur of Dhianpur, Gurdaspur district.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Pathankot, Manpreet Singh said acting on credible intelligence, a team from the special branch, Pathankot, intercepted Gurpanth and recovered 590 grams of heroin from his possession.

Following his interrogation and a forensic examination of his mobile phone, police teams raided a rented accommodation in Fatehgarh Churian, where they arrested Kaur. During the raid, they seized an additional 7.2 kg of heroin from the premises, taking the total recovery to 7.8 kg.

The SSP said preliminary investigations have established cross-border linkages, with packets carrying distinctive seal impressions with Pakistani markings were also recovered. Examination of their digital and technical connections is underway, and videos relating to contraband consignments along with financial transaction and account details have come to light, he said.

In this regard, an FIR under Section 21 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Sadar, Pathankot.