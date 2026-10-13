Farmers in Jind block highway over paddy procurement delays

Jind farmers blocked the Jind-Patiala highway in Uchana on Monday, alleging irregularities in paddy procurement and demanding immediate government intervention to resolve the issue. Following the blockade, Uchana SDM Suman Yadav reached the spot and held discussions with the farmers. She (HT Photo)

The farmers accused purchase agencies of citing excess moisture and other deficiencies to avoid buying their crop. The blockade began around 1pm when farmers parked their tractor-trailers across the highway and sat on the road, bringing traffic to a halt.

Following the blockade, Uchana sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Suman Yadav reached the spot and held discussions with the farmers. She assured farmers that the paddy having moisture content 17% or below will be purchased. She asked the farmers to approach her if they face any difficulties in selling their produce.

The SDM asked the farmers to name any arhtiya demanding money, promising action. Farmers told her that while arhtiyas themselves were not demanding payments, certain individuals were allegedly seeking amounts of ₹1,800 or higher. However, following an assurance by the SDM, the blockade was cleared around 3pm.

Rohtak farmers allege non-procurement

Paddy and bajra growers in Rohtak alleged non-procurement of their produce in the mandis claiming that they were being forced to wait in the mandi to sell their produce for the past couple of days. Farmers alleged that there were no official purchases taking place, many growers were being compelled to sell their produce to commission agents (arhtiyas) at rates well below the minimum support price (MSP).

Balkaram, a local farmer, said government procurement agencies have not started buying paddy. “Arhtiyas are citing higher moisture content to purchase the crop at ₹300–400 per quintal less than the fixed rate. The government has set the MSP for PR paddy at ₹2,461 per quintal, yet arthiyas and private traders were buying it ₹200 to ₹300 below the MSP, claiming higher moisture content.

Another farmer Ram Mehar pointed out that moisture levels in the crop were already being flagged, but recent rain further increased the moisture content. “As a result, growers have no option but to sell their crop at reduced rates to private buyers,” he added.