Food safety checks intensify in Ludhiana during festive season

With the festive season approaching, the health department has intensified food sampling across Ludhiana, focusing on milk products, khoya, paneer, sweets and ghee to detect adulteration and curb the sale of substandard and unsafe food. The drive involves inspections of sweet shops and other food establishments, with particular attention to areas where complaints of food adulteration have been received. The drive involves inspections of sweet shops and other food establishments, with particular attention to areas where complaints of food adulteration have been received. (HT)

District health officer (DHO) Ashish Chawla said the department routinely collects food samples and sends them to the food and drug administration laboratory in Kharar for testing. Reports generally arrive within 10 to 14 days, following which legal action is initiated against businesses found violating food safety norms.

The department collected 69 food samples in September, of which 24 failed testing, 27 passed and the reports of 18 were awaited. In August, nine of the 66 samples collected failed, while 57 passed. In July, one of the 50 samples failed testing, with the remaining 49 passing.

In June, eight of the 60 samples collected failed, while 52 passed. In May, 11 of the 56 samples failed testing. In April, eight of the 60 samples collected failed.

Chawla said milk products accounted for a significant proportion of the samples collected, with khoya, paneer, sweets and ghee among the items regularly tested. Sampling and inspections have been stepped up ahead of the festive season, when demand for these products typically rises.

Explaining the action taken against food businesses, Chawla said samples found to be substandard or unsafe are dealt under the applicable provisions of food safety law.

Cases involving substandard food are taken up by the additional deputy commissioner (ADC) court, while those concerning unsafe food are dealt with by the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court, as applicable, he said.

Violations involving substandard food can attract a fine of up to ₹5 lakh, while cases involving unsafe food may invite fines and imprisonment, depending on the nature of the offence. The final decision on penalties rests with the court.

Chawla also cited instances in which large quantities of food products were destroyed after being found substandard. These included around 1,500 litres of ghee from a godown near Rishi Dhaba, along with cases involving establishments in Deep Nagar near Civil Lines and factories in Kohara and Gill Road.

The DHO said the department continued to monitor food establishments through routine inspections and sampling, while also acting on complaints from residents.

Businesses found violating prescribed food safety standards are liable to face legal proceedings, he said.