Harry Boxer’s arrest in US: Haryana STF shared dossier with FBI after failed attack on gangster in California

Haryana’s Special Task Force (STF) intelligence sharing with US agencies appears to have laid the groundwork for a co-ordinated action against gangster Harry Boxer, an alleged operative of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Harichand Jat aka Harry Boxer was held after tip-offs from Haryana and Rajasthan cops. (HT Photo)

Delhi Police on Saturday said that Boxer was arrested in California following inputs from the Delhi Police Special Cell and Haryana STF. Indian agencies are expected to start the process to extradite him back to India.

Superintendent of police (SP), STF, Waseem Akram told HT that Boxer, a resident of Chatarapura in Kotputli-Behror, Rajasthan, is involved in at least seven cases of extortion, extortion-related targeting and murder in Haryana. “This included the killing of a gym trainer in Hansi,’’ STF officials said. Haryana’s STF deals with organised crime and gangsters.

STF officials said they had alerted US agencies about the alleged involvement of individuals operating from foreign shores in organised criminal activities including extortion threats and targeted attacks in Haryana.

“Such inputs were shared in December 2025 after the STF reached out to the FBI regarding Boxer’s alleged involvement in criminal activities and his role in a wider organised crime network,’’ said an official.

Law enforcement investigators said that members of the Bishnoi gang were making extortion calls across Haryana boundaries.

“The arrest of one Raman in Karnal brought the alleged network into sharper focus. Raman is accused of facilitating an attack on Boxer in California. While Boxer survived, one of the persons accompanying him was killed.” STF officials said this effort led to establishing international dimensions in the case.

STF officials have also linked the network to seven cases registered in Haryana involving extortion and attacks. Boxer is also accused of extortion-related targeting in several states including Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.