Haryana assembly special session on November 26 to mark Constitution Day

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday announced that a special session of the assembly will be convened on November 26 to mark the Constitution Day, a decision inspired by the Constitution fortnight celebrations. Addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting, Saini said that various aspects of the Constitution will be discussed during the special session of the House. (HT File)

On Monday, the Haryana assembly organised a “Janpratinidhi Sammelan” under the “Samvidhan Pakhwada”, at which a galaxy of state leaders, including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, was present.

Addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting, Saini said that various aspects of the Constitution will be discussed during the special session of the House.

Launching a sharp attack on the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and asserting that the time has come for a BJP-led government in Punjab, Saini alleged that both Congress and AAP had made tall promises to the people but failed to fulfil them.

While Congress had promised employment in every household, AAP had pledged to provide jobs to 25 lakh people. “Five years have now passed and AAP must explain to the youth of Punjab how many people had actually been provided employment,” he asked, accusing the AAP-led Punjab government of exploiting farmers and disappointing women by failing to fulfil promises.

Momentum to development

The High Powered Purchase Committee (HPPC) and the High Powered Works Purchase Committee (HPWPC) have approved the purchase of 500 fully built non-AC buses powered by diesel engines for Haryana Roadways. These buses will comply with the latest BS-VI emission standards.

In addition, approval was granted for the purchase of 24 fully built diesel-engine trucks and diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) for roadways depots and sub-depots, based on their requirements for the coming year.

To ease the growing traffic pressure in Gurugram and improve connectivity across the city, approval was granted to three important projects of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). These include the construction of a flyover at the intersection of Sectors 45-46 and 51-52, another flyover at the intersection of Sectors 85-86 and 89-90, and an underpass at the intersection of Sectors 27-29 and 43-44 to ease traffic congestion around the Millennium City Centre Metro Station, an official spokesperson said.