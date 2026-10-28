Haryana Congress steps up mobilisation for November 1 New Delhi rally

The Haryana Congress has intensified its efforts to mobilise a large gathering from the state for the INDIA bloc’s November 1 rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan, assigning MPs, MLAs, former legislators and senior party functionaries responsibilities to ensure maximum participation. AICC observer Neetu Verma Soin addressing an executive committee meeting in Panipat Rural constituency on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

According to the information, the party is paying particular attention to the national capital region (NCR), where leaders have been tasked with mobilising party workers and supporters and coordinating their transportation to the rally venue.

The state unit has appointed leaders to oversee preparations across all 22 districts, with the party leadership seeking to turn the November 1 gathering into a major show of strength for its campaign against alleged electoral irregularities. The organisational exercise follows a strategy meeting chaired by Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal at the party headquarters in New Delhi on October 23.

District and block-level office-bearers, MPs, MLAs, former legislators, former ministers and candidates who contested the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections have been roped into the mobilisation exercise.

The party has also emphasised coordination of transport and other logistical arrangements to facilitate the participation of workers and supporters from across the state.

The party leaders told that the mobilisation of the gathering is being overseen by Haryana Congress in-charge Sanjay Dutt and state party president Rao Narender Singh. The leadership has directed the organisation to take its ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ campaign to districts, blocks, villages and polling booths while encouraging farmers, labourers, youth, students, women and other sections of society to join the rally.

Talking to HT, Congress’ Ambala MP Varun Choudhary said, “We are fully prepared for this rally and it is an effort to save the Election Commission and democratic system in the country. There is a huge response to this rally from my constituency as people are excited to reach New Delhi”,

“Lakhs of people from Haryana are expected to attend this rally on the call of Rahul Gandhi. We are fully prepared to make this rally a big success”, said leader of opposition and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

He said the rally assumes significance at a time when the credibility of the Election Commission is being questioned and it amounts to a direct threat to the country’s democratic system.

The November 1 rally is part of the Congress-led INDIA bloc’s nationwide campaign against what the opposition calls ‘vote chori’. The party has alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and raised concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists, demanding accountability from the Election Commission.

The Congress party in Haryana has also linked its campaign to questions raised over the outcome of the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections, alleging that concerns about electoral transparency require a credible investigation.