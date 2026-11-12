Haryana: Contract of staff under outsourcing policy extended by two months

The Haryana government has extended the contractual engagement of employees appointed under Part-II of the outsourcing policy and personnel deployed through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited (HKRNL) by two months, up to December 31, 2026. The extension is subject to strict compliance with all the conditions stipulated in HKRNL Memo No. 8018 dated March 25, 2025. (HT File)

An order issued by chief secretary Anurag Rastogi said that the contractual engagement of employees appointed against sanctioned posts under Part-II of the Outsourcing Policy, which was earlier extended up to October 31, 2026, has now been further extended from November 1, 2026, to December 31, 2026, an official spokesperson said.

Similarly, the contractual engagement of personnel deployed through HKRNL in various government departments, boards and corporations, whose contract period had expired on October 31, 2026, has also been extended up to December 31, 2026.

The extension is subject to strict compliance with all the conditions stipulated in HKRNL Memo No. 8018 dated March 25, 2025.