Haryana: Dairy mela, agri expo-2026 to be organised from November 25 to 27

ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (ICAR-NDRI), Karnal, will organise the National Dairy Mela and Agri Expo-2026 from November 25 to 27 at the Dairy Mela Ground inside the campus. The mela will also feature an ‘Agri Expo 2026’, where research and development organisations, private companies, start-ups, FPOs, and other institutions can display their innovative technologies. (HT File)

Organised in alignment with the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, the three-day event aims to promote sustainable agriculture, livestock-based integrated farming, dairy development, and farmers’ prosperity, officials said.

Director Dr Dheer Singh said that the mela will provide a common platform for dairy farmers, farm women, livestock rearers, entrepreneurs, researchers, students, start-ups, farmer producer organisations (FPOs), industry representatives, and policymakers from across the country.

He said the event seeks to strengthen the connection between scientific research and grassroots dairy stakeholders, thereby improving productivity, profitability, and rural livelihoods.

“It will showcase proven dairy technologies, improved cattle and buffalo breeds, feed and fodder innovations, animal-health practices, value-added dairy products, farm machinery, and allied agricultural technologies. Farmers will have the opportunity to interact directly with NDRI scientists and experts for practical guidance on milk production, animal breeding, nutrition, healthcare, clean milk production, and dairy entrepreneurship,” he said.

The mela will also feature an ‘Agri Expo 2026’, where research and development organisations, private companies, start-ups, FPOs, and other institutions can display their innovative technologies, equipment, machinery, products, schemes, and services before a large and diverse audience.

Organising secretary Dr Gopal Sankhala said that more than 50,000 farmers and stakeholders including dairy cooperatives, agri-entrepreneurs, extension workers, students, and members of the general public are expected to attend.

He added that the mela offers an excellent opportunity for organisations, industry partners, and entrepreneurs to showcase their products and technologies to farmers, farm women, youth, and other stakeholders from Haryana and neighbouring states.