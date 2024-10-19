Haryana: Development, welfare priority, say ministers after assuming office

The newly inducted ministers of Haryana formally took charge of their offices on Friday at the Civil Secretariat in the presence of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. Expressing their gratitude to the chief minister, the ministers promised to fulfil the expectations of the people, as the BJP begins its third consecutive term in the state. Haryana CM Nayab Saini with cabinet minister Anil Vij at the Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh on Friday. (HT photo)

While the first to assume office was Anil Vij, cabinet minister Krishan Lal Panwar underlined the government’s success in delivering on its employment promises. Referring to the 25,000 government job results declared within hours after the government formation as a Diwali gift to the state’s youth, Panwar said both the Central and state governments are committed to upholding Constitutional ideals, ensuring that the country is in safe hands.

Rao Narbir Singh, another minister assuming office, prioritised solving waterlogging issues in Gurugram, the state’s economic capital. He further stressed the importance of environmental conservation, calling on both the government and citizens to play their part.

Mahipal Dhanda emphasised the government’s focus on the welfare of the poor, farmers and youth. He reiterated that all future employment would continue to be based on merit and assured farmers that their crops were being purchased at MSP, providing much-needed relief.

Vipul Goel pledged to implement the BJP’s manifesto and accelerate the development of Faridabad.

Cabinet minister Dr Arvind Kumar Sharma, upon assuming charge, expressed his determination to meet the expectations placed on him by both the chief minister and the people of Haryana. Shyam Singh Rana attributed the BJP’s record third victory in Haryana to the public’s trust in the party’s governance.

Ranbir Gangwa, representing Barwala segment, promised to address the constituency’s primary concerns while ensuring that the BJP’s manifesto promises are fulfilled. He declared that the state’s third consecutive BJP government would write “new chapters of development.”

Shruti Choudhary and Arti Singh Rao, both expressed their commitment to women’s empowerment and farmers’ welfare. They thanked the chief minister and Prime Minister for the trust placed in them and vowed to focus on holistic development in their respective constituencies.

Ministers of state Gaurav Gautam and Rajesh Nagar also took charge of their offices. They committing to working closely with the chief minister to propel Haryana forward.

The first formal cabinet meeting has been held and portfolios will be allocated soon.