Chandigarh, Haryana government has widened its ongoing anti-drug campaign, with increased focus on the quality of fitness and energy products witnessing growing use among the youth. Haryana expands 'drug-free' campaign, brings quality of fitness and energy products under radar

In a statement, the Haryana government said it has taken another important step to protect the youth from substance abuse and encourage them to adopt a healthy and positive lifestyle.

"The ongoing 'Drug-free Haryana' campaign has been expanded, with increased focus on the quality of products related to youth health that are witnessing growing use in the name of enhancing fitness and energy," the statement said.

As part of the initiative, the Haryana Food and Drug Administration conducted special enforcement drives across all districts simultaneously on October 5.

During the drive, 61 establishments including manufacturers, distributors, retailers and chemist outlets were inspected. A total of 73 samples of nutraceuticals, protein powders and energy drinks were collected.

These samples have been sent for testing to the State Food Laboratories in Chandigarh and Karnal, as well as NABL-accredited laboratories.

Further action will be determined based on the test reports. If any sample is found to be unsafe, substandard, misbranded or non-compliant, strict action will be taken against the manufacturer, distributor or seller as per the prescribed rules, the statement said.

During the special drive, a stock of "natural protein powder" was found at a shop in Rohtak. The product carried an unsubstantiated claim that it was "100 per cent natural". The label did not have mandatory information such as the expiry date, manufacturer's address and FSSAI licence number, the statement said.

Immediate legal action was initiated against the firm under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, the statement said.

The government has issued clear and strict directions that no business entity compromising the health of the youth will be spared, it said.

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