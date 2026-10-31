Haryana farmers protest against hike in sugarcane prices, call it ‘unjust’

Various farmer organisations on Friday protested the Haryana government’s announcement of a ₹15 per quintal increase in the sugarcane state advised price (SAP) for the 2026-27 season, calling it inadequate and unjust. Farmers demand a minimum increase of ₹600 per quintal. (HT File)

The government set the sugarcane price at ₹430 per quintal for the 2026-27 season and ₹450 per quintal for the 2027-28 season, giving a hike of ₹35 over two years.

Members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) protested near the residence of agriculture minister Shyam Singh Rana in Yamunanagar’s Radaur.

Led by district unit president Sanju Gudiana, the union members stated that agricultural input costs have risen steadily for several years. Prices for diesel, fertilizers, pesticides, irrigation, labour, and farm equipment have surged, yet farmers are not receiving a remunerative price for their sugarcane that reflects their hard work and production costs.

At another protest in Ambala’s Naraingarh, union leader Rajiv Sharma said that while market prices for sugar are rising by ₹25-30 and the sugar industry is generating additional profits from by-products, sugarcane farmers are struggling to secure a fair price for their produce. Similar protests were held in Indri of Karnal and Kurukshetra.

Union spokesperson Rakesh Bains said that due to the lack of a remunerative price, farmers are gradually moving away from sugarcane cultivation.

“If this trend continues, both the area under sugarcane cultivation and total production could decline further. On one hand, the government encourages farmers to expand sugarcane cultivation, yet on the other, it fails to provide a fair price,” he added.

He said the government must increase the price to a minimum of ₹600 per quintal.

Similarly, state president of BKU (Tikait) Ratan Mann urged the government to reconsider the announced prices and ensure farmers receive a fair return—one that accounts for their production costs, labour, and prevailing market conditions.

“Sugarcane cultivation requires long-term investment by farmers. Considerable effort and expense are required from harvesting the crop to transporting it to the mill. Despite this, if farmers do not receive a fair price for their produce, the economic viability of farming is affected,” he added.

He warned that farmers will stand united to protest this issue, and the future course of action will be decided in a meeting of the organisation.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Karnal, state Congress chief Rao Narender termed the hike inadequate, comparing it to “a drop in the ocean”.

He also demanded a survey and compensation for farmers who suffered crop losses due to recent rain, particularly those who failed to get the minimum support price (MSP) for the paddy and bajra crops.