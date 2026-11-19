The Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government on Wednesday set up a ₹100 crore Green Climate Resilience Fund, in a decision that is aimed at making Haryana cleaner, greener and more resilient to the challenges of climate change. Saini emphasised that the utilisation of the fund must translate into tangible results on the ground. (HT File)

The decision to set up the ₹100 crore fund was taken in a meeting held under the chairmanship of the chief minister to discuss its effective implementation and to achieve the objectives of the Haryana green climate resilience fund, which the government had proposed to establish in the 2026–27 budget.

During the meeting, it was decided that a company named ‘Prithvi’ would be established to manage the fund and accelerate the implementation of various environmental projects. The proposed company will facilitate the planned and effective utilisation of resources under the fund and advance initiatives relating to climate adaptation and environmental conservation.

The CM directed officials to expedite the process of establishing Prithvi and ensure transparency, accountability and a results-oriented approach in its operations so that projects undertaken through the fund deliver widespread benefits across the state.

Haryana’s environment, forests and wildlife minister Rao Narbir Singh, representatives of national and international organisations and companies working in the fields of environmental conservation and the green economy also participated in the meeting. Discussions were held regarding projects to be implemented across various sectors to promote environmental conservation, strengthen the green economy and address the challenges posed by climate change.

“The Haryana government is committed to promoting a green economy, conserving natural resources and ensuring a clean and safe environment for future generations,” Saini said, adding that the fund aims to mitigate the impact of climate change, promote environmental conservation and ensure that development in the state remains environmentally sustainable.

Saini emphasised that the utilisation of the fund must translate into tangible results on the ground.

Govt identifies four priority sectors

The CM said the state government has identified four critical priority sectors such as electric mobility and charging infrastructure; renewable energy and energy efficiency; circular economy; and nature-based solutions.

Projects under these sectors will be encouraged for environmental conservation while supporting Haryana’s sustainable development.

Saini directed officials to prioritise projects under the Haryana green climate resilience fund that would deliver direct and long-term benefits in environmental conservation and climate change mitigation.

He said participation from the private sector, national and international institutions and organisations associated with the green economy should also be encouraged through the fund. This would enable Haryana to benefit from modern technology, innovation and investment in environmental conservation.