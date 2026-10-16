Haryanvi wrestler dies by suicide

An 18-year-old wrestler from Bas Khurd village in Hansi died by suicide after hanging himself in a cattle shed of his home. He had been training and receiving coaching at Mahavir Stadium in Bhiwani. The body was shifted to the mortuary of Hansi General Hospital and police are examining on the suicide note and forensic evidence collected from the site. (HT File)

According to the family members, the victim took around ₹48,000 and left home two days earlier, and gone to Bhiwani. He returned to the village on Wednesday evening and later went to sleep in the animal shed. Around 5 am on Thursday, his uncle found him hanging. On getting information a police team reached the spot and called a forensic team to collect evidence.

According to the police, a suicide note was recovered from the scene, which named three residents of Bhiwani. Police have not disclosed the details of the note regarding these individuals. Investigators are examining the note and the relationship between the three people, and the victim, and any possible financial transactions.

The victim lived with his mother and elder brother, who works as a driver. He had been preparing for a career in wrestling by training in Bhiwani and staying there in a rented room.

The body was shifted to the mortuary of Hansi General Hospital and police are examining on the suicide note and forensic evidence collected from the site.