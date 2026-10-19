Himachal CM joins Kullu Dussehra celebrations in Canada virtually

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu virtually addressed an event organised to mark the celebration of the world-renowned Kullu Dussehra at Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada. Nati being performed during an event organised by Himachali Pravasi Global Association (HPGA) in Ottawa. (Sourced)

In his video message, Sukhu congratulated the Himachali Pravasi Global Association (HPGA) for organising the event. He stated that the fervour with which Indian festivals, culture and traditions are respected and celebrated around the world by the diaspora reflects the Indian values and the generational legacy of unity in diversity.

“The Dussehra festival is a symbol of triumph of good over evil. It teaches us to always and fearlessly stand with what is right because no matter how strong evil appears, Dharma will eventually be victorious over Adharma,” the chief minister said.

The festivities, showcasing the vibrant and rich cultural heritage of the state, were hosted by Orleans MP Marie-France Lalonde and organised by the HPGA, with support from more than 35 Indo-Canadian organisations.

Sukhu said the grand celebration of Kullu Dussehra at one of Canada’s most iconic national landmarks had brought together members of the diaspora, particularly representing Himachal Pradesh, community leaders, cultural enthusiasts and distinguished guests.

“The diversified gathering is an example of Himachal’s growing reach and influence across the world. This gives us the opportunity to showcase the rich traditions, cultural diversity and spiritual heritage of Himachal Pradesh,” he said.