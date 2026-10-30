HRTC to operate 266 special buses for Diwali

With an aim to help people from Himachal Pradesh who live and work in other cities reach their homes in time to celebrate Diwali, the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) will operate special buses on November 6 and 7, said deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Thursday. This arrangement will make it easier for people living in Delhi, Chandigarh, Baddi and other places to travel to their homes. (HT Photo for representation)

He said that the corporation would run a total of 266 special buses from Delhi, Chandigarh and Baddi to different parts of Himachal Pradesh.

Agnihotri said that 134 special buses would operate on November 6 and 132 on November 7. On November 6, 42 buses would depart from Delhi, 69 from Chandigarh and 23 from Baddi for different destinations in Himachal Pradesh.

Similarly, on November 7, 49 buses would operate from Delhi, 63 from Chandigarh and 20 from Baddi. The corporation has started preparations to ensure convenient travel for passengers.

The deputy CM said that everyone wishes to celebrate Diwali at home with their family. For this purpose, HRTC has decided to operate special buses in the interest of passengers. This arrangement will make it easier for people living in Delhi, Chandigarh, Baddi and other places to travel to their homes. It will also provide additional transport facilities during the festive season.

He said that HRTC would continue to provide minimum bus services on Diwali, which falls on November 8. Buses would remain available on important routes, including Delhi, Chandigarh and other long-distance routes, as required. Within Himachal Pradesh, bus services would operate until 4 pm.