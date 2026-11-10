International Gita Jayanti Mahotsav to begin from December 5 in Kurukshetra

The International Gita Jayanti Mahotsav in Kurukshetra will be organised from December 5 to 25. The event will provide the younger generation an opportunity to connect with Haryana’s traditional folk arts. (HT File)

An official spokesperson said the main events of the Mahotsav will be held from December 14 to 20. This year, West Bengal will be the partner state, offering visitors a special glimpse of its art and culture. Cultural programmes at the Mahotsav will be grander and more diverse this year. Along with the main stage, cultural evening programmes will also be organised at Jyotisar, enabling devotees visiting the site to connect with the region’s cultural heritage.

The spokesperson said that a special Sang Mahotsav will be organised this year to promote Haryanvi culture. Renowned Sangi artists from across the state will give performances. The concerned departments have been directed to complete preparations for all cultural programmes well in time and to give special attention to quality while selecting artists.

He further said that the special Sang Mahotsav will provide a dedicated platform to Sang, Haryana’s ancient folk theatre tradition, thereby promoting the state’s rich folk culture and traditional art forms. Through performances by Sang artists, social, religious and cultural themes will be presented in an engaging manner. This will also provide the younger generation an opportunity to connect with Haryana’s traditional folk arts.