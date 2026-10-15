Jammu: KC Gurukul Public School hosts inter-school debate competition

KC Gurukul Public School, Paloura, Jammu, hosted an inter-school debate competition on Wednesday. The participants were evaluated on the basis of content, confidence, clarity of thought, relevance, and performance during rebuttal. (HT Photo)

The event witnessed participation of young orators from various CBSE schools, who came together to exchange ideas and engage in an intellectually stimulating discussion on the contemporary topic, “Gen Z: A Superficial Noise or a Radical Revolution?.”

The programme commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp. The school hosted Dr. Rakesh Bharti, assistant professor of education, Government College of Education, Canal Road, Jammu, and professor S.P. Suri, former head and dean, department of education, University of Jammu, as the esteemed judges for the competition.

The debate proved to be a vibrant platform for intellectual exploration, critical thinking, and the confident expression of ideas. Participants presented arguments both for and against the motion, addressing the role of Generation Z in challenging conventional practices, questioning established systems, and driving social and political change.

The participants were evaluated on the basis of content, confidence, clarity of thought, relevance, and performance during rebuttal.

Following a series of compelling arguments, the results were announced. Sparsh Pandita of KC Gurukul Public School secured the first position. The second and third positions were secured by Pavitt Singh Chowdhary of Jodhamal Public School and Jhanavi Raina of Heritage School, respectively.

The title of first runner-up was awarded to Aadishree Verma of Delhi Public School Jammu, while the second runner-up title was shared by Kshitija Abrol of KC Gurukul Public School and Paarth Khajuria of KC International School.

The chairman of the school, Arvind Mahajan, and the academic director, Anu Jandial, applauded the enthusiasm, preparation, and intellectual calibre displayed by the participants. They congratulated the winners and appreciated the efforts of all the schools, teachers, and mentors who encouraged students to participate in this enriching academic initiative.