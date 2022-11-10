Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / JeM terror module busted, 3 operatives held in Jammu

JeM terror module busted, 3 operatives held in Jammu

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 10, 2022 12:15 AM IST

Three AK assault rifles, one pistol and six grenades, were recovered from an oil tanker of the accused

The accused in the custody of Jammu police. (HT Photo)
The accused in the custody of Jammu police. (HT Photo)
ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria

The Jammu Police on Wednesday busted a terror module of Jaish-e-Mohammad and arrested three operatives from the Narwal area recovering a rich haul of arms and ammunition, said a senior police officer.

“During the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, a police party of Trikuta Nagar police station was clearing the traffic on the national highway. During the exercise an oil tanker bearing registration number JK02BF/ 2965 stationed at Narwal was asked to move forward,” said the officer.

However, the same truck stopped near Environmental Park on Narwal-Sidhra bye-pass road.

The patrolling party again asked the truck driver to move forward but he took a U-turn and again parked the truck at the initial point at Narwal.

“On questioning the driver, he along with two of his associates entered into a scuffle with the police party. On this, they were taken to the police station and an FIR number 284 under section 353 of the IPC was registered at Bahu Fort police station,” said the officer.

They were identified as driver Mohammad Yaseen of Puchil Pampora, Farhan Farooq and Farooq Ahmed of Drangbal Pampore.

After the legal formalities, a signal was sent to the police stations of the accused to know their involvement in other cases, if any and to know their antecedents.

“The counterparts informed that driver Mohammad Yaseen is involved in a UAPA case in Awantipore. He is also a close associate of JeM as per the report of the police station concerned. On this, we started questioning them about the reason behind their unusual behaviour last night and to know their association with the terrorists, if any,” said the officer.

After sustained interrogation, the driver Yaseen disclosed that they had come to Jammu to pick up weapons on the instructions of Shahbaaz, a handler of JeM, who is in Pakistan and subsequently had to hand over the weapons to a terrorist in Valley.

“He (Yaseen) also confessed that he has concealed a consignment of arms and ammunition in the oil tanker. Upon this, the tanker was again searched in presence of a magistrate, and we recovered three AK-56 rifles, one pistol, nine magazines, 191 rounds of ammunition and six grenades,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

    A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out