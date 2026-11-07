J&K CM: New private varsities rules to attract reputed institutions

The Jammu and Kashmir government has notified the Private Universities Rules, paving the way for the establishment of reputed national and international institutions of higher learning in the Union territory. Chief minister (CM) Omar Abdullah has congratulated minister for education Shamim Firdous on the notification, describing it as a significant milestone in the government’s efforts to expand access to quality higher education. (HT File)

Chief minister (CM) Omar Abdullah has congratulated minister for education Shamim Firdous on the notification, describing it as a significant milestone in the government’s efforts to expand access to quality higher education and strengthen the region’s academic ecosystem.

The CM said the new rules establish a comprehensive regulatory framework for setting up and operating private universities in Jammu and Kashmir, creating an enabling environment for reputed national and international institutions to establish their campuses in the UT .

He observed that the simplified approval mechanism, including a provision for preliminary scrutiny within 30 days, would facilitate a more efficient and transparent process for institutions seeking to invest in the higher education sector. At the same time, the framework provides for effective regulatory oversight to ensure accountability, quality assurance and adherence to prescribed academic standards.

The CM said the new framework would open avenues for the establishment of institutions across a wide range of disciplines, including Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Medicine, Law, Business Studies and Liberal Arts. This, he observed, would broaden academic choices for students, promote interdisciplinary learning and create greater opportunities for teaching, research and innovation within Jammu and Kashmir.

Emphasising the importance of safeguarding local interests, the CM said the provision for a minimum 25% reservation for J&K domiciles in student admissions, as well as teaching and non-teaching positions, would help ensure that the benefits of institutional expansion translate into meaningful educational and employment opportunities for local youth.

He expressed confidence that the entry of reputed institutions would enable local students to access quality, globally benchmarked education.