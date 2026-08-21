J&K to get 3rd Vande Bharat train on Jammu-Srinagar rail route

The Indian Railways are all set to introduce the third Vande Bharat train on Jammu-Srinagar route via Udhampur. At present, two Vande Bharat trains shuttle between Jammu and Srinagar. The Railway ministry has agreed to include Udhampur as a stopover for the third and new VandeBharat Express between Jammu and Srinagar. (HT File)

Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh relayed the information on X. “Good news for Udhampur. In response to a popular public demand of the local population and an earnest request made by us, the Railway ministry has agreed to include Udhampur as a stopover for the third and new VandeBharat Express between Jammu and Srinagar,” he wrote on X. The two Vande Bharat trains were introduced on June 6, 2025, initially running between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Srinagar.

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