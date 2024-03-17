J&K to vote in five phases, assembly polls after Lok Sabha: EC

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced a five-phased Lok Sabha schedule for five seats of Jammu and Kashmir beginning April 19. The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced a five-phased Lok Sabha schedule for five seats of Jammu and Kashmir beginning April 19. (AFP file)

However, the ECI cited “additional security requirements” for not holding concurrent assembly elections in the union territory. The last elected government of the BJP and the PDP fell apart on June 19, 2018, after the former parted ways with the PDP citing worsening security scenario.

“There will be seven-phased Lok Sabha elections in the country, including J&K, that will commence from April 19,” chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar said in a press conference in New Delhi.

As per the schedule, Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency will go to polls on April 19, Jammu on April 26, Anantnag-Rajouri on May 7, Srinagar on May 13 and Baramulla on May 20.

To a query that the ECI didn’t announce simultaneous polls for J&K, the CEC again cited dissonance in J&K’s re-organisation act 2019 and Delimitation Act 2022 till both were harmonized via J&K reorganization amendment act in December 2023.

“These two Acts were not in sync till December 2023. So, our meter for assembly polls started in December itself,” he said.

“During our recent visit to Srinagar and Jammu, the J&K administration told us that there can’t be two elections at a time due to more security requirements,” he said.

“However, the Election Commission is committed to hold assembly polls in J&K soon after the Lok Sabha polls when security forces will be available,” he added.

In December last year, the Supreme Court while adjudicating a bunch of petitions on Article 370 and 35-A had ordered the Election Commission to conduct elections to the Jammu and Kashmir assembly before September 30, 2024.

The annual Amarnath Yatra in the south Kashmir Himalayas takes place between June and August.

Last year, it was held for 62 days from July 1 to August 31. The yatra takes place simultaneously from Pahalgam track in the Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district.