Cracking down on cross-border narcotics smuggling networks, the Counter Intelligence (CI) wing of Punjab Police recovered 17.5 kg of heroin with the arrest of three persons, one of them a juvenile. Police teams also impounded their black Hero Splendor motorcycle used for transporting the contraband. (HT Photo) more

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the CI teams in Amritsar received specific intelligence that a heroin consignment had recently been retrieved from the Ajnala border area, and the smugglers were heading toward Adda Mehal Bukhari, located along the Amritsar-Ajnala road, to deliver the narcotics to another party.

Acting swiftly, police teams conducted a targeted raid and intercepted all three suspects, recovering 17.5 kg of heroin from their possession, he said.

Apart from the juvenile, those arrested have been identified as Arun, alias Rehmat, and Rahul Singh, both residents of Naraingarh in Chheharta, Amritsar. Police teams also impounded their black Hero Splendor motorcycle used for transporting the contraband.

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigation revealed that the trio had been receiving heroin consignments via drones from across the India-Pakistan border fence area in the Ajnala sector and supplying them to other parties.

He said further investigation was underway to establish backward and forward linkages in this case to identify other associates and uncover the complete network.

An FIR under Sections 21, 25 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered at the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) police station in Amritsar.