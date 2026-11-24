The decision on winter vacations for primary classes in Kashmir will be taken within a week, education minister Shamim Firdous said on Monday. While daytime temperatures have remained above normal, the night temperatures have dipped below zero, making mornings and evenings very cold across Kashmir. (Waseem Andrabi/HT) more

“We are aware that children are catching cold and experiencing chest infections due to low temperatures in the mornings. Keeping that in mind, a decision on winter vacations will be taken by December 1,” she said.

Last year, winter vacations were announced for kindergarten classes in all the schools from November 26, while classes 1 to 8 went on vacation from December 1.

While daytime temperatures have remained above normal, the night temperatures have dipped below zero, making mornings and evenings very cold across Kashmir.

The meteorological centre in Srinagar said the summer capital recorded a maximum temperature of 16.6 degrees Celsius during the day on Monday, while the previous night saw mercury dip to -0.4 degrees Celsius.

The southern resort of Pahalgam witnessed a maximum of 13.7 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was -3.8 degrees Celsius.

Gulmarg, the ski resort in north Kashmir, recorded a daytime temperature of 13 degrees Celsius, while the night temperature dipped to -2 degrees Celsius.

The MeT department has predicted largely dry weather this week.