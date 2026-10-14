Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan: Ludhiana, Ferozepur clinch top spots in baseball meet

On the fourth day of the state-level baseball competitions under Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan, held in village Gill, Ludhiana and Ferozepur emerged as top performers in the under-14 and under-17 boys categories. Sangrur also secured podium finishes in both age groups, while several closely contested matches unfolded in the under-21 men category. Ludhiana under-14 boys team after winning the game in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT)

The games are being organised by the Punjab sports department in collaboration with the district administration during the first phase of the state-level event. Baseball and cycling competitions are being conducted for boys, girls, men, and women across the under-14, under-17, under-21, 21-30, and 31-40 age groups.

In the under-14 boys final, Ludhiana secured the first position, followed by Ferozepur in second place and Sangrur in third. In the under-17 boys category, Ferozepur claimed the top spot, Patiala finished second, and Sangrur took third place.

The under-21 men category witnessed several competitive encounters. Sangrur defeated Malerkotla 3-1, while SAS Nagar beat Patiala 4-2. Ludhiana registered a 6-2 victory over Jalandhar, and Ferozepur defeated Fazilka 5-2.

In another match, SAS Nagar secured a 2-0 win against Amritsar. Sangrur continued its strong performance by defeating Moga 5-1.

Jiwan Singh Sangowal, MLA representing the Gill Assembly constituency, visited the state-level baseball competitions at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Gill, and interacted with players to encourage them. He appreciated their participation and efforts in the tournament.

District sports officer Mandeep Kaushal, Punjab Baseball Association president Sukhdev Singh Aulakh, association secretary Harbir Singh Gill, and baseball coach Jatinder Kumar were also present. Technical officials from various districts attended the competitions to oversee the matches.

The tournament aims to provide players from across Punjab with a platform to demonstrate their skills, gain competitive experience, and promote a sporting culture among different age groups. The events continue to attract teams representing several districts across the state.