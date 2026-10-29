Kukumseri shivers at -2.7°C; rain, snow likely in HP from Oct 29

Himachal Pradesh’s higher reaches continue to experience colder nights, with Kukumseri in the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti recording the state’s lowest minimum temperature at -2.7°C on Wednesday. Vehicles ply on a snow-covered road near the North Portal of the Atal Tunnel amid fresh snowfall, in Lahaul and Spiti district, Himachal Pradesh. (PTI File)

It was followed by Keylong at -0.2°C and Tabo at 0.2°C. Shimla recorded a minimum temperature of 12°C, while Kalpa and Manali registered 4.2°C and 5.9°C, respectively.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla, has predicted rain across Himachal Pradesh from October 29 to 31, with showers likely to continue at isolated places on November 1 and 2. Light snowfall is also expected in the higher reaches during this period.

With the change in weather conditions, temperatures are likely to drop across the state. IMD officials said minimum temperatures are expected to fall gradually by 2-3°C in many parts of the state over the next two to three days. Maximum temperatures are also likely to dip by 2-5°C during the period.

The weather office has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts on October 29 and 30.

Himachal Pradesh has recorded 15% excess rainfall so far this October, with 28.3 mm of precipitation against the normal of 24.6 mm between October 1 and 28. All districts, except Kinnaur and Sirmaur, have received excess rainfall during the period. Kangra recorded the highest excess rainfall at 116%, followed by Bilaspur at 63% and Solan at 44%.

Meanwhile, average maximum temperatures remained above normal across Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. Una was the hottest place in the state, recording a maximum temperature of 32.4°C.

Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 23.5°C, four degrees above normal, while Dharamshala and Manali recorded maximum temperatures of 28°C and 22.5°C, respectively.