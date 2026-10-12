Ludhiana: 35-year-old man held for sexually assaulting 11-month-old girl

The Dehlon police have arrested a 35-year-old man on charges of sexually assaulting an 11-month-old girl who was alone at home after her mother left for work. The accused lived in a rented room in the neighbourhood and hails from Bihar. (HT File)

According to the complaint, the girl’s mother had put her to sleep before leaving for work. During her absence, the accused, who lived in a rented room in the neighbourhood, allegedly entered the house and sexually assaulted the infant and fled.

The victim’s mother told police that she rushed home after hearing the baby cry and found her bleeding, with her clothes displaced. According to the complaint, she also saw the accused leaving the house. The family subsequently informed the police.

The police have identified the accused as a native of Bihar’s Purnia district.

He had been living in a rented room in the area. Following the family’s complaint, the police registered an FIR against the accused and arrested him after a search.

Investigating officer Gurmeet Singh said the accused would be produced in court on Monday. “An FIR has been registered under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused is married and has three children,” he added.

ction of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused is married and has three children,” he added.