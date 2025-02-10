Ludhiana: Anand lifts title as badminton championship concludes

The Men’s Singles 35+ title was clinched by Anand Budh Sharma, who comfortably defeated Navjot Singh Bhullar (21-12, 21-7) as the Punjab State Masters Badminton Championship concluded on Sunday. Organised by the Ludhiana Badminton Academy under the District Badminton Association Ludhiana (DBAL), the event saw players showcasing their skills and sportsmanship. Players in action during a match in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT photo)

In Men’s Doubles 35+ category, Anuj Dhand and Gurjot Singh won against Anand Budh Sharma and Navjot Singh Bhullar 21-11, 21-11. In the Women’s Singles 35+, Rucha Joshi emerged victorious against Narinder Kaur 21-12, 21-14. In the Women’s Doubles 35+, the pair of Narinder Kaur and Rucha Joshi dominated Megha Agarwal and Pawana Devi 21-7, 21-11. In the Mixed Doubles 35+, Anuj Dhand and Rucha Joshi emerged victorious against Punjab Masih and Narinder Kaur 21-8, 21-17.

A nail-biting encounter in the Men’s Singles 40+ had Simardeep Singh overcoming Varun Sharma 21-16, 19-21, 24-22. The Men’s Doubles 40+ saw Simardeep Singh and Varun Sharma triumph over Jaskaran Singh and Saurabh Bharti 21-19, 21-11. The Mixed Doubles 40+ saw Akash Walia and Nalini Malik defeating Harbhagat Singh and Megha Agarwal 21-19, 21-13.

The Men’s Singles 45+ category saw Lakhwinder Pal Singh securing a commanding win over Jatinder Pal Singh Sandhu 21-9, 21-13. In the Men’s Doubles 45+, Jatinder Pal Singh Sandhu and Manoj Kochar registered a solid victory over Avatar Singh and Lakhwinder Pal Singh 21-15, 21-7.

Mohd Saleem emerged triumphant in the Men’s Singles 50+, outclassing Sandeep Sharma 21-12, 21-14. Mohd Saleem and Sandeep Sharma took home the Men’s Doubles 50+ title, beating Kumar Puneet and Rajesh Grover 21-9, 22-20. The Mixed Doubles 50+ witnessed Gursharan Parshad and Nitu Vinayak battle past Navdeep Singh and Saroj Kumari 21-16, 18-21, 21-17.

Ranjit Singh staged a comeback in the Men’s Singles 55+ final, defeating Sanjeev Vohra 16-21, 21-13, 21-18. Manish Arora and Ranjit Singh claimed the Men’s Doubles 55+ crown, winning against Anupam Kumaria and Dinesh Dua 21-12, 21-12.

Ram Lakhan showcased his dominance in the Men’s Singles 60+, defeating Rakesh K. Bansal 21-5, 21-12. The Men’s Doubles 60+ title was secured by Rakesh K. Bansal and Umesh Kumar, who outplayed Rajinder Pal Singh and Ram Lakhan 21-16, 21-8.

In the Men’s Singles 65+ category, Khushivinder Singh secured a hard-fought victory against Sudhakar Sharma 21-16, 21-17. In the Men’s Doubles 65+, Khushivinder Singh and Sudhakar Sharma defeated Surinder Pal Sharma and VB Sood 21-15, 19-21, 21-7.

The Men’s Singles 70+ title went to Narinder Dev Sharma, who defeated Jal Parkash Dhand (21-17, 19-21, 21-15). In the Men’s Doubles 70+ category, Jal Parkash Dhand and VK Kapoor dominated their opponents Iqbal Singh Cheema and Jiya Lal Sharma with a straight-set victory of 21-8, 21-18.

On the final day of the championship, DBAL president Mohinder Singh Grewal, Punjab Badminton Association (PBA) secretary Anupam Kumaria, PBA vice president Mohinder Chopra, DBAL vice president Jai Parkash Dhand, coach and technical secretary Charanjit Singh among others were present.