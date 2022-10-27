Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | CT University lab develops in-house 3D printer

Published on Oct 27, 2022 10:28 PM IST

The 3D printer developed by CT University , Ludhiana, can deliver high quality, composite ready performance in compact size

Students and faculty of Research and Innovation Centre for Excellence (RICE) lab in CT University, Ludhiana, developed an in-house 3D printer (Representative Photo/HT FILE)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Students and faculty of Research and Innovation Centre for Excellence (RICE) in CT University developed an in-house 3D printer which can deliver high quality, composite ready performance in compact size.

In-charge of RICE lab Inderjit Singh said, “We have been working on this emerging technology from day one, we wanted to introduce our own in-house built machine, it gave students an opportunity not only to design their imaginations, but have them in their hands within a few hours of 3D printing at our rapid prototyping lab.”

He said the machine has a modular design with a heated bed and chamber, with a precision of 100 microns and is Industry 4.0 ready with a number of features. “In our lab we offer ultra-modern makerspace for the students of different domains, hosting additive manufacturing machinery, CNC machines and high-quality hand tools.

Students also showcased complex designed models and parts which have been manufactured on the 3D printers.

