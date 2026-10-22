Ludhiana: Education institution head, associate booked in bid to usurp plot

The Doraha police have booked the head of an educational institution in Doraha and his associate for allegedly attempting to usurp a 287.5-square-yard plot by damaging its gate and seeking to secure a sale deed wrongfully, according to a complaint. The accused have been identified as Har Partap Singh, who heads the institution, and Gurdev Singh, his associate. (HT)

The accused have been identified as Har Partap Singh, who heads the institution, and Gurdev Singh, his associate. The complaint was lodged by Rajesh Verma, a commission agent residing in Janta Enclave, Basant Avenue, Ludhiana, who claimed ownership of the plot for the past 17 years.

Verma told the police that he had purchased the property from Swaroop Singh and Jasvir Kaur. He said the plot was enclosed by a boundary wall and fitted with a gate when he bought it. He alleged that the accused had since damaged the gate and were attempting to take over the property by wrongfully getting a sale deed registered and challenging his ownership.

The complainant further stated that the sellers were relatives of Har Partap Singh and that Singh and Gurdev Singh had facilitated the property transaction.

Assistant sub-inspector Harjit Singh, the investigating officer, said, “A case has been registered against the two accused under Sections 318(4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 329(3) (punishment for criminal trespass), 62 (attempt to commit offences), 324(4) (mischief causing property damage) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 82 of the Registration Act.”