Ludhiana: Minor among two electrocuted to death while lifting flex board

Two young workers, including a minor, lost their lives after being electrocuted by high-voltage power lines near Sua Road, Ludhiana. The victims, 16-year-old boy from Makkar Colony and 20-year-old Imam Hussain from Dhandari Khurd, were working at a shoe shop when the accident occurred.

The 16-year-old boy was electrocuted while lifting a flex board which had fallen outside the shop, while Hussain was electrocuted when he came to his rescue.

According to the police, the incident took place when a flex board outside the shop fell and came in contact with high-voltage electrical wires passing nearby. The teen attempted to lift the fallen board but was immediately electrocuted. Hussain, seeing him in trouble, rushed to save him but also got electrocuted.

Both victims were rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem at the civil hospital mortuary by Sahnewal police.

ASI Deep Chand stated that the police received information about the accident from the hospital and initiated an investigation. It was found that the 16-year-old boy, originally from Bihar, was a Class 7 student who worked at the shoe shop after school, while Hussain was from Uttar Pradesh.

The police have recorded statements from the families and are investigating further.