Ludhiana: Murder accused booked for threatening witness

A murder accused has been booked for allegedly threatening a witness in the case despite a high court direction restraining him from coming within 100 metres of the witness and his residence. According to police, Khehra is a witness in the murder case, while Sunny is currently out on bail. (HT)

The Division Number 1 police have registered an FIR against Jatinderpal Singh, alias Sunny, son of former BJP councillor Gurdeep Singh, alias Neetu, and his associate Bablu Pandit on the complaint of Gagandeep Singh, alias Mani Khehra of Amarpura.

According to the complaint, Khehra was going somewhere with his friend Ashwani Mehta when Sunny and Bablu confronted him near his house and started abusing him. Khehra told police that he reminded Sunny about the high court’s direction requiring him to maintain a distance of at least 100 metres from him and his residence. However, Sunny allegedly threatened Khehra and told him that he would meet the same fate as his brother. Khehra’s brother, Rinkle, was murdered several years ago and Sunny is an accused in the case.

According to police, Khehra is a witness in the murder case, while Sunny is currently out on bail.

“Following the complaint, a case was registered against Sunny and Bablu under Sections 115(2), 126(2), 351(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. We are investigating the allegations and further action will be taken based on the evidence collected,” an investigator said.