Ludhiana: ‘Oppn councillors development proposals left out from agenda list’

Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) member Gaurav Bhatti has questioned why development proposals submitted by Opposition councillors have not been included in the agenda of the committee’s October 27 meeting, alleging that most of the 49 resolutions listed for consideration concern wards represented by ruling-party councillors. Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) member Gaurav Bhatti. (HT)

In a letter to the municipal commissioner, Bhatti said councillors representing all 95 wards had submitted files for development works, but proposals from Opposition councillors had not found a place on the agenda. He sought an inquiry into the exclusion and clarification on the status of the pending files.

Bhatti said he had raised the issue at the previous F&CC meeting, following which mayor Inderjit Kaur and the municipal commissioner had assured him that proposals submitted by all councillors would be placed before the committee without discrimination. He alleged that the agenda for the October 27 meeting did not reflect that assurance.

Demanding equal treatment for all elected representatives, Bhatti urged the civic body to place eligible development proposals before the committee and ensure that ward-level works were not overlooked on political grounds.

He also objected to the late circulation of supplementary agendas, saying it left committee members with inadequate time to examine financial proposals and development-related files.

Referring to the previous meeting, Bhatti said a supplementary agenda was presented after the proceedings had concluded at 5 pm. After he sought two hours to examine it, the meeting resumed at 7.30 pm. Another supplementary agenda was provided at 9 pm, he said, adding that officials were made to wait for nearly four hours.

The Congress councillor has demanded that supplementary agendas and all supporting documents be circulated at least 72 hours before meetings. He also called for proposals that could not be properly scrutinised to be deferred to a subsequent meeting in accordance with the applicable rules. He said that development proposals should be considered fairly, irrespective of political affiliation, and public expenditure should be subject to proper technical and financial scrutiny.

Mayor Inderjit Kaur did not respond to calls seeking her comment.