Ludhiana: PABI-PAU startups shine at mega event in Capital

A cohort of 10 innovative startups from Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) participated in the Startup Mahakumbh 2025, held from April 3 to 5 at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The startups supported by the Punjab Agri Business Incubator (PABI) showcased their transformative solutions in food, biotech, agritech, sustainability, and consumer products. Rajkumar Halder of Ruhvenile Biochemical Opc Pvt Ltd. (HT Photo)

The startups representing PABI included Agsure Innovations Private Limited – AI-powered grain quality analyser, Wani Agro Tools Private Limited – Advanced farming tools from Jammu and Kashmir, Kanav Biosyze – Sustainable biotechnological solutions, Sahifab India Private Limited – Sustainable textiles made from hemp and agro-waste, Fuma Labs Private Limited – Converting crop waste to packaging material, Mapik Foods Private Limited – Super food-based healthy snacks, Repeat Gud Private Limited – Shark Tank-approved guilt-free condiments, Sharaya Foods Private Limited – Wholesome makhana-based food innovations, Banc Biopolymers Private Limited – Agri-waste to bioplastics startup, and Ruhvenile Biochemicals – Winner of Startup Maharathi Challenge 2025. The star of the event was Ruhvenile Biochemicals, which clinched the startup maharathi challenge 2025 title.

Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor, PAU, while congratulating the startups and PABI team, said, “It is heartening to see our startups thriving at national platforms. Their performance reaffirms our commitment to promoting grassroot innovations from Punjab.”

MS Bhullar, director of extension education, PAU, added, “These startups represent the resilience and creativity of rural innovators. We are proud that PABI is shaping such impactful enterprises.”

TS Riar, principal investigator, PABI, said, “Our vision at PABI is to nurture agribusiness innovations that address real-world problems. The kind of interest these startups have generated is a testament to the hard work of our incubation ecosystem.”

Lecture on rust resistance in wheat organised at PAU

A lecture on “Rust Resistance in Wheat - A 30-Year Journey” was delivered by Harbans Singh Bariana, adjunct professor at Western Sydney University at the department of plant pathology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Monday. The event was organised by the Indian Society of Plant Pathologists

The session, which was attended by postgraduates and doctorate scholars,included an exploration of Bariana’s work in wheat rust resistance. In his presentation, Bariana talked about his team scouring the globe to source diverse wheat germplasm, identifying and isolating resistance genes from wheat varieties worldwide. These genes have been integrated into cultivated wheat varieties to improve their resistance to wheat rust diseases.

Bariana outlined the process from sourcing wheat germplasm to molecular identification of rust resistance genes and their incorporation into breeding programs. He emphasised the importance of global collaboration in this research, highlighting how partnerships with international research institutions including PAU have been pivotal in enhancing the genetic diversity of wheat.

He discussed the development of closely linked DNA markers for marker-assisted selection which has facilitated faster and more efficient breeding of rust-resistant wheat varieties. It has contributed to mitigating the threat of wheat rusts in both India and Australia. Bariana and his team have discovered over 20 new rust resistance genes. Their work has been published in top-tier journals, including the Nature.

PS Sandhu, head of the department, concluded the session by highlighting the importance of such events in fostering a deeper understanding of plant pathology.