Atlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski on Wednesday addressed an insinuation on social media that defensive end James Pearce Jr. has been attempting to contact his ex, WNBA player Rickea Jackson. Rickea Jackson reposted a video to TikTok showing a scroll of dozens of missed calls from a "No Caller ID" number. (L - James Pearce Jr/Instagram, R - Chicago Sky/X) more

Should that be the case, that would be a violation of Pearce's plea deal.

"I'm aware," Stefanski said of the social media buzz. "We've spoken to James. But we don't have much more to add."

Jackson reposted a video to TikTok showing a scroll of dozens of missed calls from a "No Caller ID" number. She has left comments on the original post saying that this is a situation that she is "actively going through."

It is not clear that Pearce has been trying to contact Jackson, however.

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Pearce, 23, was charged after using his vehicle to block Jackson from reporting their domestic dispute to authorities, according to a police report from the incident in south Florida on Feb. 7.

Police arriving on the scene alleged Pearce had pursued Jackson in separate vehicles, intentionally struck the vehicle Jackson was driving and fled in his SUV when officers arrived.

As part of the plea agreement in Florida, Pearce faced strict probation for six months. He had to pass random drug tests, attend counseling and is prohibited from contact with Jackson. Jackson told police they met at the University of Tennessee, where both were athletes, and that their relationship lasted three years.

If Pearce violates the terms of his court-approved program, he's immediately subject to additional punishment from the NFL and faces the possible reinstatement of some or all charges related to the original incident.

Those charges included misdemeanor stalking, felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing police and resisting arrest.

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Pearce was suspended eight games by the NFL due to a violation of the personal conduct policy at the end of training camp. He returned to the Falcons in Week 9. He has not spoken to the media since his return to the team.