Kenstar Duo Crunch IQ 12L air fryer review. (Shweta Ganjoo / HT Tech) more By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less Air fryers have moved on from becoming a niche appliance to a mainstream appliance. In addition to the promise of cooking with less oil, today they also offer the convenience and capacity to cook large batches of snacks in a single go. Beyond that, newer air fryer models also offer the flexibility to prepare two dishes at once -- something that can come in handy for large families or people who host guests frequently. This is the niche that Kenstar is targeting with its Duo Crunch IQ 12L air fryer.

This air fryer comes with a generous 12L capacity that aims to offer flexibility to families when it comes to cooking different snacks together without spending hours in cooking or juggling multiple batches. What adds to the overall package is the fact that it comes with a host of preset menus that make it easier for even first-time users to cook popular dishes and snacks. That said, the question remains if this air fryer delivers what it promises? We will answer that question and more in the detailed review below. But before that let's take a quick look at its specifications.

Kenstar Duo Crunch IQ 12L air fryer: Specifications

FEATURE DETAILS Wattage 2800W Controls Touchscreen digital controls Baskets 6L + 6L baskets Temperature 80 - 200 Degree Celsius Timer 60 minutes Cooking technology Rapid Air Circulation Cooking Presets 10

Kenstar Duo Crunch IQ 12L air fryer design and maintenance: More cooking space, average build The Kenstar Duo Crunch IQ 12L comes with a 12L capacity that is divided into two baskets with a 6L capacity each. The overall appliance comes with a plastic body with two metallic baskets stacked on top of each other. The cooking in these baskets can be controlled using a digital touchscreen panel that can be folded in and out depending on your use.

Inside you get two oil trays, each of which is placed inside the two 6L baskets. These oil trays come with a non-stick coating, which makes them ideal to prepare snacks like tikkas and nuggets. What I like about these trays is that their design is such that the food items don’t stick to them even if you accidentally end up setting a higher temperature than required or cooking the food for a longer duration. Another thing that I like about the design of the basket is that it’s easy to clean, which makes frequent cooking a whole lot easier. Beyond this, the glass window in the front too adds a nice touch as it helps you monitor the food being cooked inside these baskets without having to pause the process repeatedly, and the foldable control panel reduces what could otherwise have been a larger appliance footprint.

That said, this air fryer comes with a small cord, which leaves almost no room for adjustment. Simply put, you need to know exactly where you want to place this air fryer and have the right plug installed right behind it to be able to use it. Additionally, I find that the overall quality of the plastic used in this appliance could have been better. Other than that, it looks simple and elegant and is easy to maintain.